Regional United Ways raise $361K to combat COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Seven regional United Ways have worked together to raise $361,000 for the Northeast TN and Southwest Virginia Regional Relief Fund during the current pandemic.

According to a release from the United Way, the fund has a goal of $1.9 million.

“Time continues to be of the essence in helping meet the immediate needs due to the impacts of the pandemic,” said President and CEO of United Way of Washington County, TN Kristan Spear. “We are so grateful to those who have stepped up to be a part of on-going relief and recovery in our region. From the essential employees to the nonprofit partners who are our boots on the ground and to those who have donated to the reginal and local relief funds, we want to say a huge THANK YOU! We will get through this and we will do it together because we are stronger together.”

The release says participating United Ways include: United Way of Bristol TN/VA, United Way of Carter and Johnson Counties, United Way of Greater Kingsport, United Way of Greene County, United Way of Hawkins County, United Way of Southwest Virginia, and United Way of Washington County Tennessee.

The first distribution of funds will be announced at the end of the week, according to the release.

Anyone wishing to help with the relief fund can visit www.netnswvarelief.org or text NETNSWVARelief to 41444.