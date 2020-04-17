Regional organizations unite to launch Local Business Recovery Fund in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Businesses and organizations in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have come together to start a Local Business Recovery Fund after the coronavirus dealth\ a blow to the economy.

According to a release from the group, money received through fundraising will be shared and granted to small businesses that are found to be in the greatest need.

Watch a news conference on the Local Business Recovery Fund below:

“Organizations across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are doing what they can in a

united effort to help save jobs and local businesses in the region,” explains Andy Dietrich who

helped organize the fund. “For local businesses that may not qualify for government loans, we

want to provide another option to help them get through the crisis and hopefully survive.”

The release says the grants are intended for businesses involved in art, entertainment, accommodation and food services, manufacturing and retail.

Businesses can apply for grants online by visiting RegionAHEAD.com.

Applications for grants will be reviewed by a committee made up of regional economic development representatives, educators, healthcare professionals, a banker and a Certified Public

Accountant.

You can learn more about the grants for small businesses and the relief fund by clicking here.