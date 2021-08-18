Regional health experts: No known connection between masks and mental health among children

(WJHL) – Regional health experts weighed in on local mask debates Wednesday, stating that there is “no known connection between wearing a mask and poor mental health” among children.

The letter arrives amid tension among local, regional and statewide authorities regarding mask mandates in schools.

Parents should know that decades of family science research shows that even when families face major challenges such as these, children who are supported by strong family leadership, including loved ones who consistently nurture, guide, and protect them, will fare well. Joint Healthcare Letter

The letter provides resources for parents concerned about their child’s mental health, including parenting guidelines from the American Psychological Association.

The letter is signed by 35 different individuals and organizations, including licensed psychologists, pediatricians, educators, social workers and the Tennessee Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.