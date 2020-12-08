RegionAHEAD launches PSA campaign to attempt to slow COVID-19 deaths in Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The RegionAHEAD alliance of businesses and community leaders is launching a new effort to stem COVID-19-related deaths in the region as the pandemic continues.

According to a release from RegionAHEAD, as deaths increase in the area and mobile morgue trucks arrive, the alliance hopes sharing the stories of those on the front lines will inspire others to wear their masks and socially distance.

The campaign is starting before Christmas and New Year’s events in the hopes to stem some of the effect of the holidays and the surge in cases that is expected.

To learn more about the campaign, views the PSAs or send messages to support healthcare workers, click here.

“There are about 15,000 healthcare workers on the frontlines of the virus and many more healthcare organizations and nursing homes in our region who have been addressing the pandemic now for nine months,” said Beth Rhinehart, President and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. “Let’s come together as a regional family to support them and reduce the threat of COVID.”

“This campaign is not about the government telling us what to do. This has nothing to do with politics. Our message comes from local healthcare workers who are telling us exactly how it is to be at the deathbeds of their patients,” said Andy Dietrich, an organizer of the alliance. “If we can convince just 30 percent more people to wake up and do the right thing, we will save a lot of lives in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”

The RegionAHEAD alliance was formed to assist the Tri-Cities and has raised more than $250,000 for small businesses affected by the pandemic.