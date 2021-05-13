Region Ahead’s first ‘Take a Shot on Life’ vaccination events set for this weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – There will be vaccinations aplenty available at two area churches this weekend as a grant-funded vaccination outreach effort kicks off its first large-scale events.

The Region Ahead “Take A Shot on Life” effort, made possible by a BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee grant to the First Tennessee Development District (FTDD), has events at Johnson City’s Friendship Baptist Church and at Greater Life Kingsport.

“I would rather have so many people show up that we don’t have enough vaccinations for them,” Greater Life’s pastor, Barry Braan, said. “That would be my preference.”

Greater Life, 1383 Dewey Ave., will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday and 4-8 p.m. Monday.

“It’s a big brick building right behind the McDonald’s on Fort Henry Drive,” Braan said. “You can’t miss it.”

Friendship’s Pfizer first-dose vaccines will be administered from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-6 p.m. Saturday, 2-6 p.m. Sunday and 5-8 p.m. Monday.

Walk ins are welcome at both sites, but registration is also available at:

Braan said most of his congregation is vaccinated, but they’re all for seeing their fellowship hall used to help the community.

“You need to get this vaccination,” Braan said. “It’s a simple step to do our part to kind of sway this curve. It’s very easy. Johnson & Johnson vaccination, too simple, doesn’t hurt — do your part.”

More church events are planned for later this month, at Kingsport’s St. Dominic’s Church and Erwin’s St. Michael the Archangel church. More information is at takeashotonlife.com.