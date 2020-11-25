Region AHEAD group encourages community to send thanks to frontline workers

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) —Region AHEAD (Appalachian Highlands Economic Aid Directory) continues to encourage community members to use the hashtags “thank a hero; be a hero” and “thank you, health care workers” on social media platforms to show support for those working the frontlines.

News Channel 11 spoke with Andy Dietrich with Region AHEAD, who told us why he believes these workers need more thanks from the community.

“We are thankful for our health care workers in our region — all 16 counties in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia — that put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, keep us healthy, take care of us when we’re sick and take care of the people during this pandemic,” Dietrich said.

Although there isn’t a fundraising proponent to this particular effort, Dietrich wanted those who continue to battle through the pandemic to realize they’re appreciated.

“We just thought we would do a push on social media for the health care workers in our region to see that we are thinking of them this holiday season,” Dietrich said. “We’re thankful for everything that they’re doing.”

In addition to social media hash tags, Region AHEAD urges community members also to send cards to health care workers they know and if it’s possible, send food to those who might have to work over the Thanksgiving Day holiday.