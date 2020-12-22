Record-high 25 new COVID-19 deaths reported in NETN on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 25 new COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 22 deaths reported on Nov. 19.

Seven new fatalities were reported in Washington County, six in Greene County, four in Hawkins County, three in Carter and Sullivan counties, and two in Unicoi County.

The health department also announced 258 new cases and 773 new inactive or recovered cases in the region.

There are currently 5,447 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 5,987 yesterday.

Statewide, the health department reported 4,441 new coronavirus cases and 133 new deaths.

There are currently 2,888 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tennessee, an increase of 109. The number of hospitalizations remains close to the all-time high of 2,897 hospitalizations reported on Dec. 17.

Active cases dropped to 79,754, a decline of more than 5,000 cases since yesterday’s record-high of 85,406 active cases.

To date, more than 24,236 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including 6,459 within the past day, according to the health department.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 534,019 as of December 22, 2020 including 6,269 deaths, 2,888 current hospitalizations and 447,996 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive today is 19.63%] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/jlIPxDwkGv — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 22, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 4,053 (+42)

Inactive/recovered: 3,389 (+83)

Deaths: 79 (+3)

Active cases: 585 (-44)

Greene County

Total cases: 5,026 (+56)

Inactive/recovered: 3,930 (+104)

Deaths: 88 (+6)

Active cases: 1,008 (-54)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 3,267 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 2,575 (+104)

Deaths: 52 (+4)

Active cases: 640 (-78)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,717 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,572 (+23)

Deaths: 27 (0)

Active cases: 118 (-21)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 9,877 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 8,284 (+206)

Deaths: 164 (+3)

Active cases: 1,429 (-174)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,318 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 1,077 (+25)

Deaths: 38 (+2)

Active cases: 203 (-13)

Washington County

Total cases: 9,345 (+79)

Inactive/recovered: 7,730 (+228)

Deaths: 151 (+7)

Active cases: 1,464 (-156)