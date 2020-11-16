Record 494 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 296,654 confirmed cases and 22,234 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 7,951 total cases since Sunday.
That breaks the previous record of 5,919 new cases set on Nov. 9.
The health department also announced 3,645 confirmed deaths, 1,810 current hospitalizations, and 271,864 recovered or inactive cases. More than 4.1 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
Two new deaths were reported in Greene County on Monday.
TDH reported 494 new cases locally: 147 in Washington County, 129 in Sullivan County, 76 in Greene County, 54 in Carter County, 51 in Hawkins County, 26 in Unicoi County, and 11 in Johnson County.
That sets a new record for the highest number of new cases reported in a single day in Northeast Tennessee. The previous record was 472 on Nov. 10.
The state health department also reported 173 new inactive or recovered cases in our area.
There are currently 2,788 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,469 on Sunday.
The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Carter County
Total cases: 2,294 (+54)
Inactive/recovered: 1,879 (+24)
Deaths: 44 (0)
Active cases: 371 (+30)
Greene County
Total cases: 2,572 (+76)
Inactive/recovered: 2,124 (+26)
Deaths: 65 (+2)
Active cases: 383 (+48)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 1,662 (+51)
Inactive/recovered: 1,373 (+9)
Deaths: 31 (0)
Active cases: 258 (+42)
Johnson County
Total cases: 1,335 (+11)
Inactive/recovered: 1,244 (+2)
Deaths: 17 (0)
Active cases: 74 (+9)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 5,382 (+129)
Inactive/recovered: 4,475 (+70)
Deaths: 77 (0)
Active cases: 830 (+59)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 687 (+26)
Inactive/recovered: 531 (+3)
Deaths: 17 (0)
Active cases: 139 (+23)
Washington County
Total cases: 5,077 (+147)
Inactive/recovered: 4,257 (+39)
Deaths: 87 (0)
Active cases: 733 (+108)