Record 494 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 296,654 confirmed cases and 22,234 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 7,951 total cases since Sunday.

That breaks the previous record of 5,919 new cases set on Nov. 9.

The health department also announced 3,645 confirmed deaths, 1,810 current hospitalizations, and 271,864 recovered or inactive cases. More than 4.1 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 318,888 as of November 16, 2020 including 3,923 deaths, 1,810 current hospitalizations and 271,864 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 13.06% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/GcYbTii5HU — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 16, 2020

Two new deaths were reported in Greene County on Monday.

TDH reported 494 new cases locally: 147 in Washington County, 129 in Sullivan County, 76 in Greene County, 54 in Carter County, 51 in Hawkins County, 26 in Unicoi County, and 11 in Johnson County.

That sets a new record for the highest number of new cases reported in a single day in Northeast Tennessee. The previous record was 472 on Nov. 10.

Record-breaking numbers of new COVID-19 cases today in NETN. There are 494 new cases reported today, and a near-record of new tests reported today.



the 14-day average of new cases per day is also at an all-time high. pic.twitter.com/EZJ6eIyARv — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) November 16, 2020

The state health department also reported 173 new inactive or recovered cases in our area.

There are currently 2,788 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,469 on Sunday.

Here is a chart of active cases by county: pic.twitter.com/XGGNLFmbfP — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) November 16, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 2,294 (+54)

Inactive/recovered: 1,879 (+24)

Deaths: 44 (0)

Active cases: 371 (+30)

Greene County

Total cases: 2,572 (+76)

Inactive/recovered: 2,124 (+26)

Deaths: 65 (+2)

Active cases: 383 (+48)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,662 (+51)

Inactive/recovered: 1,373 (+9)

Deaths: 31 (0)

Active cases: 258 (+42)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,335 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 1,244 (+2)

Deaths: 17 (0)

Active cases: 74 (+9)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 5,382 (+129)

Inactive/recovered: 4,475 (+70)

Deaths: 77 (0)

Active cases: 830 (+59)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 687 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 531 (+3)

Deaths: 17 (0)

Active cases: 139 (+23)

Washington County

Total cases: 5,077 (+147)

Inactive/recovered: 4,257 (+39)

Deaths: 87 (0)

Active cases: 733 (+108)