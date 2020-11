Record 22 new COVID-19 deaths reported in NETN on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 22 new COVID-19 deaths, 311 new cases, and 251 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

That breaks the previous record for new deaths reported in a single-day in Northeast Tennessee, which was 16.

25 Tennessee counties have 7-day positivity rates of 20% or higher. They include Unicoi, Carter and Washington at 25.4%, 20.4% and 20.0% respectively. Sullivan and Greene are each at about 17.5%. — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) November 20, 2020

Ten of the new deaths were reported in Sullivan County, which also reported 116 new cases. Four deaths were reported in Unicoi County, three each in Carter and Washington counties, and two in Hawkins County.

There are currently 2,624 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,586 on Wednesday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 328,088 as of November 19, 2020 including 4,128 deaths, 2,003 current hospitalizations and 283,785 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 14.31% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/j1TxMnbQlD — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 19, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 2,427 (+64)

Inactive/recovered: 2,001 (+36)

Deaths: 49 (+3)

Active cases: 377 (+25)

Greene County

Total cases: 2,693 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 2,249 (+39)

Deaths: 67 (0)

Active cases: 377 (-9)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,707 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 1,438 (+19)

Deaths: 34 (+2)

Active cases: 235 (-10)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,350 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 1,265 (+5)

Deaths: 18 (0)

Active cases: 67 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 5,620 (+116)

Inactive/recovered: 4,754 (+70)

Deaths: 89 (+10)

Active cases: 777 (+36)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 719 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 583 (+12)

Deaths: 22 (+4)

Active cases: 114 (-10)

Washington County

Total cases: 5,277 (+80)

Inactive/recovered: 4,508 (+70)

Deaths: 92 (+3)

Active cases: 677 (+7)