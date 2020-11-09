Recent NE Tennessee COVID death rates exceed state

With COVID deaths rising quickly, Northeast Tennessee has recently been recording a disproportionate share of the state’s total deaths from COVID-19.

Washington County’s seven-day total highest in Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennesseans are dying from COVID-19 at a per capita rate nearly triple the state average over the past week — and that rate has doubled regionally in just 11 days.

From Nov. 2 through 9, Northeast Tennessee’s 49 recorded COVID deaths represented 21.8 percent of the 225 deaths recorded statewide, according to the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH). That’s almost three times the region’s share of the state population, which is 7.4 percent.

Washington County’s 19 recorded COVID-19 deaths from Nov. 1-8 is the highest seven-day total of any county statewide over the same period. The county of 129,366 ranks 12th in population and has less than one-seventh the population of Shelby County, which was second with 15 deaths.

Several area counties rank among the highest in per capita deaths in the week ended Sunday, with Johnson and Unicoi ranking second and third. Washington is seventh and by far the most populous among the top 25. Sullivan, Greene and Carter each ranked in the 30s.

The New York Times keeps detailed comparisons by state and counties of seven-day averages of total cases, population-adjusted cases, total deaths and population-adjusted deaths.

Community spread rates have also remained above the state average in most of the region’s counties, suggesting a continued stretch of higher-than-average mortality could lie ahead. The lag time between new cases and deaths tends to be four weeks or so.

That continued playing itself out Monday, when the state’s daily COVID data report came out at 3 p.m. It showed six deaths in the region including two in Unicoi County, out of 13 overall in the state.

Just 11 days ago, the 14-day average of daily recorded deaths in Northeast Tennessee was 2.79. It’s gone up nearly every day since, and reached a high of 5.86 Monday.

The highest level that trend reached after the summer surge in cases was 3.57. That came Sept. 24, about six weeks after new case rates peaked.

The mortality rate was 64 percent higher than that level Monday.

Another indicator is Ballad Health’s daily data release showing the number of people hospitalized and on ventilators within its market area. That area includes a few counties outside News Channel 11’s viewing area but also includes all 15 within it, spanning two states.

In two key measures — the number of COVID patients in intensive care and those requiring the use of a ventilator — Ballad’s numbers have more than doubled in the past three weeks.

On Oct. 20, an average of 6.9 patients had been on ventilators the previous seven days. That number rose to 11.1 Oct. 27, and to 20.1 Nov. 3. Monday it stood at 22.9.

The Oct. 20 seven-day average of ICU patients was 17.9. Monday it was 41.2.

Tennessee itself — which long bucked a trend and saw its death rate lower than the national average compared to case totals — has begun to experience death rates in the top 15 nationally. In the seven days to Sunday the state ranked 12th in deaths per 100,000 population.

Through the pandemic, Tennessee is 27th in deaths per 100,000 population but 11th in cases per 100,000.