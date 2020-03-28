Ray of hope: Community members illuminate homes with lights to honor front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Amid the havoc COVID-19 continues to wreak across the nation, a Tri-Cities couple decided to look on the bright side by illuminating their home with Christmas lights to spread a “ray of hope.”

News Channel 11 spoke to John Deakins Jr., who said that although his Christmas decor stays up year-round, he decided to spark them back up after seeing several others do the same to honor front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s starting to take effect not just because of us, but several people are doing it,” Deakins said. “Everybody needs a little ray of hope and light, so that’s what we were hoping to give some people.”

Deakins told News Channel 11 that he’s not pulling the plug on the lights until the pandemic is over, and he encourages others to spread a “ray of hope” because “everyone needs to be uplifted.”

