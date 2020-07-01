Racks by the Tracks, Spring Wing Fling canceled for 2020

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport’s Racks by the Tracks and Spring Wing Fling, which were postponed from Spring 2020 to August, has now been canceled for the year.

According to a release, the festivals were scheduled for August 14 and 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our top priority must be the health and well-being of our community at this time. Racks by the Tracks has taken place for the past 12 years and we look forward to continuing that tradition in 2021,” the release stated.

Organizers said all tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Tickets for 2020 will not be valid for 2021.

Refunds are available until August 31, 2020.

According to the release:

“Tickets purchased online (Racks by the Track or Spring Wing Fling) will be automatically refunded on or before Friday, July 3, 2020.

Racks by the Tracks tickets purchased at Food City may be fully refunded at the Food City location in which they were purchased, with a ticket receipt.

Kingsport’s Spring Wing Fling tickets purchased at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce can be refunded in person at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.”

Racks by the Tracks and the Spring Wing Fling are organized each year by Visit Kingsport.

