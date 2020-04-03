Racks by the Tracks Festival postponed until August 15 due to virus

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 2020 Racks by the Tracks Festival has been rescheduled for August 14-15, according to a release from Visit Kingsport.

The postponement also includes the SPF 5K/10K Raaces and the Spring Wing Fling.

The festival was originally scheduled for May 15-16, but precautionary measures surrounding the COVID-19 have postponed the event.

All tickets and race registrations already purchased will be honored for the new date, but those who will now be unable to attend the new date can request a refund by calling 678-701-6114 or emailing greenlight@freshtix.com.

You can find more information and updates online by clicking here.