Race to vaccinate: Region still outpacing states, supply the main issue

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Anita Sewell reached the front of the COVID vaccination line Wednesday, and the 81-year-old Johnson Citian couldn’t be happier about how smoothly the process went.

“They said I could be there at Freedom Hall between 12 o’clock and 1 (Wednesday),” Sewell said about a call she received from the Washington County Health Department Tuesday. “We arrived at 12 and within a half hour we had had the injection and went to the parking lot for 15 minutes to sit, see if I had a reaction, which I didn’t.”

Sewell is among the 13.1 percent of Washington Countians who have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine — a rate that ranks third among Tennessee’s 95 counties. While she had to wait about three weeks from her initial phone call to register for a vaccine, Sewell said it was worth it.

Counties throughout News Channel 11’s two-state region continue to get vaccines into people’s arms at a faster rate per capita than their respective states.

Northeast Tennessee’s seven counties collectively had reached the 10.7 percent mark of first dose received by Wednesday afternoon — nearly 45 percent better than the statewide rate of 7.4 percent. The region has held at a significantly higher rate than the state for the past month.

On the Virginia side, the percent of population in a nine-county, two-city region of Southwest Virginia who’d received at least one dose was even higher — 12.7 percent. That rate was nearly 40 percent above the statewide rate in Virginia of 9.1 percent.

Going into last weekend, the commonwealth had trailed Tennessee by a good bit in overall percentage with at least the first dose. That changed early this week, though Virginia still trails Tennessee in percentage of its population fully vaccinated.

As Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in a conference call with reporters Tuesday, “the rate-limiting factor is supply.”

The state’s weekly supply of first dose vaccines increased by 13,000 this week, to 93,000, and is expected to stay at that level an additional two weeks. That’s less than 1.4 percent of the state’s population.

If Washington County received its population-adjusted share of first doses at the current rate, it wouldn’t have the ability to reach 70 percent vaccinated until around Thanksgiving.

And with second doses three and four weeks later and another couple weeks to be considered completely immunized, that 70 percent that represents something near herd immunity wouldn’t arrive until early 2021.

Doubling the supply would pull that date for 70 percent with first dose forward to just before Independence Day, while tripling it would move it to mid-May.

The process at the health departments

News Channel 11 reached out to the Northeast Regional Health Office (NEHRO) Thursday to learn more about vaccine allocation, how sites work and how vaccines are being allocated. Here’s what we learned from director Dr. David Kirschke.

Each county is allocated vaccine by population, but about 15 percent of the state’s total vaccine goes to “distressed counties.”

The seven counties (Washington, Greene, Hawkins, Carter, Unicoi, Johnson and Hancock) receive population-weighted supply weekly, plus their share if they are part of the vulnerability index.

If counties don’t use all their allotment that isn’t shifted to other counties, but currently all counties have been running through their entire allotments weekly. If any vaccine remains after Friday departments have Saturday clinics.

If and when vaccine supply increases the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) is bringing in community partners like pharmacies and hospitals to help dispense vaccine.

Vaccinations are by appointment and NEHRO is using Signup Genius, but is soon transitioning to a more robust appointment system. Those already registered won’t need to re-register.

All NEHRO counties are currently in the same phases — age 70-plus, 1a and 1b.

Smaller counties tend to move through phases more quickly and could move to age 65-plus sooner than more populated ones if they exhaust their waiting lists for current phases.

As the gate opens for new populations — ie, 70-75 this week — the higher-priority populations still take precedence if they’ve made an appointment or even if they decide to make one.

Though Virginia has surpassed Tennessee in the percentage of first dose administered, the Volunteer State remains ahead of the commonwealth in percentage of those fully vaccinated.

Northeast Tennessee was at 5.6 percent fully vaccinated Thursday, compared to 2.0 percent for Southwest Virginia. Washington County ranked third in Tennessee at 7.3 percent and Sullivan County was fifth at 6.8 percent.

Overall, Tennessee had fully vaccinated 3.2 percent of its population, and Virginia 1.7 percent.