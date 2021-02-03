Quillen VA Medical Center to resume first dose vaccinations for eligible veterans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center will resume administering first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to eligible veterans on Thursday.

The VA’s first-dose vaccination clinic will reopen Thursday after it had to temporarily close due to a lack of vaccine supply.

It will be open as a walk-in clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in Building 200, 2nd Floor Atrium. It will remain open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as supplies last.

Vaccines will be available to veterans in the CDC’s 1C category, which includes those with high-risk medical conditions and who 65 years or older.

Veterans can get the latest information by following the medical center’s Facebook page or calling 423-926-1171, ext. 8.