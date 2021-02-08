Quillen VA Medical Center to begin vaccinating veterans 60 years and older

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eligible veterans 60 years and older can get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center beginning Tuesday.

First doses of the vaccine will be administered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily in the main hospital at the second-floor atrium. Appointments are not necessary.

Second doses are by appointment Monday through Friday in building 160 at the second-floor atrium.

Veterans can get the latest information by following the medical center’s Facebook page or calling 423-926-1171, ext. 8.