Quillen VA Medical Center expands COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans, caregivers, and spouses

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans plus their caregivers and spouses.

The medical center says its expansion in vaccine eligibility is under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden late last month.

The expansion also makes vaccines available to some other beneficiaries as well.

The VA has several current and upcoming vaccination clinics:

All clinics are walk-in clinics. Vaccines are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.