Quillen VA Medical Center begins offering vaccines to veterans 50 years and older

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Quillen VA Medical Center is opening its COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to veterans ages 50 and older who are eligible to receive the vaccine.

According to a post from the medical center Wednesday morning, there are 720 doses of the vaccine remaining at the clinic and the wait time to receive a dose is one hour.

Anyone meeting the requirements to receive their first dose at the clinic can walk-in without an appointment from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekdays. First doses are administered in the main hospital at the second-floor atrium.

Second doses are administered by appointment in Building 160 at the second-floor atrium.

Veterans can get the latest information by following the medical center’s Facebook page or calling 423-926-1171, ext. 8.