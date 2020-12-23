Quillen VA Medical Center begins COVID-19 vaccinations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center began its first round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday with the Moderna vaccine.

The medical center was one of 113 VA medical centers across the country to receive the first supply of the Moderna vaccine.

In a Facebook post, the Quillen VA Medical Center said Army Vietnam Veteran Lanny Bolling was the first veteran at the facility to receive the Moderna vaccine.

The medical center says as vaccines become available to more groups of veterans, the VA will reach out to eligible veterans to schedule vaccinations.

More information about vaccines is available on the VA’s website.