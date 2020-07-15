Quillen 100 postponed until 2021

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The second annual Quillen 100 cycling race at Bristol Motor Speedway has been postponed until spring 2021.

The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 1. A new date for the race has not been set.

“We had a good plan in place to ensure the safety of all participants, but with the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in our region, we do not think we can safely host the race as intended,” said Ryan Serbin, a student at ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine, in a news release. “As medical students, we want to promote the health and safety of our community, and we believe that waiting until a later date is the best way to do this.”

Last year’s event raised more than $6,000 for the Tri-Cities American Heart Association.

Organizers say updates will be posted online at www.thequillen100.com/.