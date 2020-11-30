Quarantined staff forces 7 Hawkins Co. Schools to switch to virtual learning Tuesday

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Seven Hawkins County Schools will be engaged in remote learning for the rest of the week due to staffing issues.

According to a post from the district, COVID-19 quarantines have left the schools unable to staff in-person classes at multiple schools.

The following schools will spend the remain virtual through December 4:

Bulls Gap School

Cherokee High School

Church Hill Elementary School

Hawkins Elementary School

Joseph Rogers Primary School

Mt. Carmel Elementary School

Surgoinsville Middle School

Free meals can be picked up by families from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.