Quarantined staff forces 7 Hawkins Co. Schools to switch to virtual learning Tuesday

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Seven Hawkins County Schools will be engaged in remote learning for the rest of the week due to staffing issues.
According to a post from the district, COVID-19 quarantines have left the schools unable to staff in-person classes at multiple schools.
The following schools will spend the remain virtual through December 4:
- Bulls Gap School
- Cherokee High School
- Church Hill Elementary School
- Hawkins Elementary School
- Joseph Rogers Primary School
- Mt. Carmel Elementary School
- Surgoinsville Middle School
Free meals can be picked up by families from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.