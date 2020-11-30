Quarantined staff forces 7 Hawkins Co. Schools to switch to virtual learning Tuesday

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Seven Hawkins County Schools will be engaged in remote learning for the rest of the week due to staffing issues.

According to a post from the district, COVID-19 quarantines have left the schools unable to staff in-person classes at multiple schools.

The following schools will spend the remain virtual through December 4:

  • Bulls Gap School
  • Cherokee High School
  • Church Hill Elementary School
  • Hawkins Elementary School
  • Joseph Rogers Primary School
  • Mt. Carmel Elementary School
  • Surgoinsville Middle School

Free meals can be picked up by families from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

