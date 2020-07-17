Quaker Steak and Lube in Bristol closes for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with Quaker Steak and Lube in Bristol, Virginia announced on social media Friday that they would be closed for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The post read in part, “They {sic} employee has not experienced any symptoms and has not been in the restaurant in two days. As a precautionary measure, QSL closed for Friday, July 17th and has hired Power Steam to conduct a complete and thorough cleaning and electrostatic sanitization of the restaurant.”

The restaurant is expected to reopen on July 18 and officials added in that post, “There is no reason to believe that any customer was exposed to the employee.”

