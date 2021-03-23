Publix pharmacy to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Greeneville store

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Publix announced Tuesday morning that its pharmacies will begin administering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in select Tennessee and Georgia stores – including one in Northeast Tennessee.

According to a release from Publix, the expansion of vaccines at store pharmacies marks the first time the chain has started administering any vaccine in Tennessee.

A total of 21 Georgia stores and 23 Tennessee stores will be providing the J&J vaccine.

The release states the Publix located on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville is among the stores that will be administering the vaccine.

Other participating Tennessee stores can be found in the following counties:

Bradley

Davidson

Hamilton

Knox

Montgomery

Putnam

Rutherford

Sevier

Sumner

Williamson

Wilson

Online registration for vaccines at Publix pharmacies opened at 7 a.m. on March 23 for eligible people. To schedule an appointment online, click here. Appointments cannot be made by calling the store or pharmacy.

As of Tuesday morning, Publix reported 79% of the available appointments remained.

Appointments must be scheduled in Tennessee for one of the following days:

Thursday, March 25

Friday, March 26

Monday, March 29

“Vaccinations are provided for any individual who meets state and federal requirements, with priority given to K-12 and child care teachers and personnel as directed by the federal government,” the release states.

Eligible individuals can receive the vaccine at no cost while supplies last. Customers with health insurance are asked to bring their insurance card with them, while Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Anyone without either needs to have a valid driver’s license or social security card.

For more information, click here.