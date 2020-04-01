Public parks and recreation facilities close across the Tri-Cities

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – There’s not much to see here. You’ll see a few cars and the dog barking across the street.

But no kids, no park-goers, no fun at these parks.

It’s a tough reality for this Greeneville community, and many others to be facing right now, to go outside and just see lock after lock. All public parks and recreational facilities are closing.

“Well we made that decision this morning about 9:00 or 9:30, we’ve been monitoring everything the past couple days actually the past week,” Greeneville Parks and Recreation department director Butch Patterson said.

Greeneville was one of many in the Tri-Cities to close its public parks and rec facilities Tuesday. Elizabethton joined them.

“We had been preparing for this for some time about what steps to take and what procedures to follow,” Elizabethton Parks and Recreation department director Mike Mains said.

The warm weather this past weekend brought crowds of people outside, and that played a factor in this decision.

“We had a lot of people that were more than 10 at a time, closer than 6 feet,” Patterson.

Trails and open areas will remain open, so people still have a way to spend some time outside.

“Everybody has spring fever, so it’s definitely a bummer and obviously the better the weather is the more people want to be able to go out and do things, we kinda got to do what we need to do now in order to enjoy that later,” Patterson said.

