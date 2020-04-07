Public health officials: Cloth coverings keep you from infecting others, not the other way around

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Public health officials say that wearing a cloth covering is to keep you from infecting others rather than protecting yourself.

“The basic concept is to create a barrier in your outgoing breath that will catch droplets that you would spew out either associated with talking, associated with coughing…cough droplets go about three feet. If you sneeze, those droplets go about at least six feet,” said Dr. Stephen May, the medical director for the Sullivan Co. Regional Health Department.

Dr. May says the CDC recommendation to cover your face is all about keeping the germs in.

“The filtration is not quite as good. But you have to remember we are wanting to catch the gross droplets which doesn’t require as fine screening,” said Dr. May. “The other is with medical grade masks- we want to save those.”

The CDC is not recommending wearing an N95 or any other type of surgical grade mask, as those need to be saved for healthcare professionals.

“All (coverings) are acceptable. We want to try to do our best to try to preserve the surgical grade masks for those who are actually up in somebody’s face collecting highly infectious specimens,” said Dr. May.

The Director for the Northeast Regional Health Department says the smaller the holes in the cloth- like a bandanna, the better the material is to use as a covering. He suggests using cotton with a tight weave that is multi-layered.

“The problem with the synthetic neck gaiter is that the holes are big and you can pretty much see through that. And then something like a woven scarf or something like that where the holes are really big would probably be less ideal,” said Dr. David Kirschke.

You should also be washing your covering after each use.

“If you’re touching surfaces that can be contaminated, then touching your mask- now the mask could potentially have germs on it so they recommend laundering it, washing it after each use, like after each day,” Dr. Kirschke said.

Both doctors say this is just another step to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“It doesn’t excuse you from not maintaining that six feet, not washing your hands, from not doing that social distancing that is so important,” said May.

Dr. Kirschke says this is just another way to protect those around you.

“This does not replace other prevention things that we’ve already talked about like staying home when you’re sick, washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth. So, it’s just an extra layer of protection,” he said.

Since the recommendation came out, many people have started making their own masks, including ETSU art student, Ava Henson.

Ava Henson making a cloth mask.

“Not many people have access to them right now, which is why you don’t see that many people wearing them,” Henson said. “When the demand started coming up, I was like ‘If this many people need them, I am not making anyone pay for them.'”

She and her mom both have health issues, but her mom is more susceptible to the virus.

“When I think about these, I am wearing it to protect her as well,” she said.

She knew using her talent of sewing would be able to help protect those, like her mom, who are the most vulnerable.

“If I can do anything to stop the spread, whether its the smallest thing, just by making a cloth mask. If that’s something that will stop the spread then I am definitely willing to do something that simple,” said Ava.

After sewing a few, she says she can make a mask in about 20 minutes. If you would like to get a mask from Ava or help her with her cause, you can reach her on Facebook.

