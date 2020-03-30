Providence Academy enhances online learning with daily web show

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students have shifted to online learning due to the impact of COVID-19 in our region. While students will continue classes online through at least the end of April, Providence Academy in Johnson City has decided to change the definition of online learning.

Students at Providence Academy are continuing their classes through an online learning portal just like students at other schools, however, school staff has added an additional element to their everyday learning in the form of a daily web show.

“The Knight Show in the Morning” was launched last Friday and will air daily at 9 a.m. during the week on Providence Academy’s Facebook page, Youtube Page, and website.

Ben Holland, the Head of School at Providence Academy, said the idea came to him in a dream. He wanted to find a way to engage with students while at the same time, becoming an aid to help guide parents through this new normal of online schooling.

Epidodes 1 & 2 are already up.



“Let’s be creative, let’s think outside the box. How can connect with kids? Where are they? Right now, they’re online. They’re online learning so let’s meet them at that space,” said Holland.

While Holland is the host of the show, he is certainly not alone. The school is working with a production company to create each episode and is also bringing in other teachers and staff members to assist in lessons.

Science, art, math, religion, reading, and sports are just a few of the topics covered in each 30-minute episode. Megan O’Bryant, who is the content creator for the ‘Knight Show in the Morning’, says the student’s ability to see their teachers and staff during this time out of school is very important.

“Whenever they see those things, I think it kind of anchors them back to what they’ve known and it just kind of makes them feel like it’s going to be okay,” said O’Bryant.

While she helps work on the show, O’Bryant has kids of her own who attend Providence Academy. She said they love the content so far and look forward to each episode airing.

Providence Academy is Pre-K through 12th grade and has a total student body of almost 500 students. O’Bryant says all ages can watch the show, and it’s not limited to just their students.

“Some of our segments may be geared a little bit more toward our younger students but we’re also trying to pull in some of our older students with some of the sketches, and parents are watching as well,” said O’Bryant.

As they move from the classroom to learning at home, Holland hopes this show helps keep spirits high and their sense of community alive.

“This is our way on the show to say, hey we’re not afraid and that we have a joy that others don’t during this difficult time,” he said.

While filming the show, staff are staying in compliance with CDC guidelines. There is never more than ten people in the room, hand sanitizer is used frequently, and surfaces and equipment are wiped down in between use.

Holland said this show will be taking place every weekday as long as the children are out of school. He hopes their show that mixes educational lessons with fun and humor can be a guiding light in this dark time.