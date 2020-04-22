President Trump: “We will begin to reopen our national parks and our public lands.”

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – At a tree-planting ceremony for Earth Day on Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced National Parks and public lands would start to be reopened.

“We will begin to reopen our national parks and our public lands,” President Trump said.

Both the National Park Service and National Forest Service modified operations in areas they govern due to the coronavirus.

As of April 22, a notice on the website for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park stated that “all park areas, except the Foothills Parkway and Spur, will remain closed until further notice. The park is likely to remain closed at least through April 30.”

The April 30 date was given in a release weeks before Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced plans to mostly reopen the state by May 1.

In a statement Wednesday, GSMNP spokesperson Dana Soehn wrote:

“The park has not made a decision about a specific reopening date, but we are actively developing our reopening plans. This includes installing plexiglass shields in our visitor centers, acquiring PPE for maintenance workers responsible for cleaning restrooms, and developing safety protocols for our emergency services staff when responding to people in need in the backcountry and frontcountry. The park typically has over 1 million visitors in May from across the country. We want to do our best to be prepared in a manner that helps our employees, volunteers, and visitors feel safe before reopening.”

On the Blue Ridge Parkway, visitors centers, restrooms, campgrounds and other facilities are closed. According to the park website, some sections of the road are closed. However, trails remain open.

A request for comment from Blue Ridge Parkway officials was not returned as of time of publishing.

In Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, the National Forest Service closed numerous shelters, trailheads and adjacent facilities along the Appalachian Trail.

They also announced multiple closures in Cherokee and George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

A request for comment from Cherokee and George Washington and Jefferson National Forests officials was not returned as of time of publishing this story.

While national public lands remain closed, state parks in Virginia are open for day-use. Most Tennessee State Parks will reopen for day-use only starting April 24. You can find more information here.

