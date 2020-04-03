President Trump approves Tennessee Disaster Declaration

In this April 1, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. At a time of social distancing,Trump is leaning into his plea to Congress to restore full tax benefits prized by business for fine dining and schmoozing. Trump is seizing on the pandemic crisis to target an item on his wish list: full tax deductions for business meals in restaurants and for other entertainment expenses. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — President Donald Trump has approved the major disaster declaration for the state of Tennessee, FEMA says.

FEMA says federal emergency aid will be available for the areas of Tennessee affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday evening, FEMA released a statement on the funding:

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas in the State of Tennessee affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent

FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia B. Szczech has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations.