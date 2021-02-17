President: ETSU plans for ‘increased on-ground campus presence for fall 2021’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University is planning to have more people on-campus next school year.

According to a release from ETSU President Brian Noland, the university is planning to welcome more students back to classrooms and residence halls in the fall of 2021.

Given the promise of multiple vaccines and the opportunity to realize widespread vaccinations across our region this summer, ETSU has begun planning for an increased on-ground campus presence for fall 2021 with the majority of academic instruction occurring in-person. Brian Noland, ETSU President

ETSU is also planning to allow more students to return to residence halls and reinstate in-person activities and events.

“Concurrently, we are exploring ways to safely transition our employees who have been working from home back to their campus offices,” the release states.

As of February 17, ETSU is operating in its Modified Stage 2. This stage provides more than 80 percent of student instruction remotely and minimally occupies residence halls.

For updates and information as to how ETSU plans to transition into the “new normal,” visit the Bucs are Back website. An updated schedule for Drop-in COVID-19 testing is also included on the website.