Practical tips from local health leaders on gathering safely this Christmas

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The holiday season is known as a time of gathering and spending time with loved ones. Local health leaders told News Channel 11 that’s all well and good, on the condition that precautions are taken.

As the world nears the third year of the novel coronavirus pandemic, health experts urge the public to remain vigilant and not lose sight of the dangers COVID-19 could pose when mitigation strategies are ignored.

Health leaders in the Tri-Cities region told News Channel 11 that enjoying Christmas this year is possible due to the availability of mitigation measures unavailable this time last year.

Vaccines are now widely available, the problem, health experts said, is that vaccine uptake is low in our region.

“With people gathering there’s definitely a concern we expect to see an increase in cases following Thanksgiving and Christmas and other winter holidays just like we saw last year,” said Breanne Forbes Hubbard, Virginia Department of Health’s Mount Rogers District population health manager. “And we would have hoped that our cases would have been at a lower rate to start with exporting very high caseloads. So people being endorses and gathering together is, of course, always a concern. The biggest thing is to get vaccinated.”

For those who choose to remain unvaccinated, health experts said gathering for Christmas dinner unchecked may bear consequences.

“We have already seen Thanksgiving where families gathered and I know of 10 or 12 positives from one dinner and so it’s really important that if you’re sick if you think you’re sick stay home,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad Health chief infection prevention officer.

Both health experts conceded that since the region has such a low vaccine uptake, the possibility is high that unvaccinated people would gather for Christmas regardless. So, they had some tips to stay safe.

“If people are gathering together and they’ve got a significant number of unvaccinated people among them, it would be wise to perhaps consider rapid tests the morning of for people who are not vaccinated, just to make sure that you’re not going and taking disease to your loved ones,” Forbes Hubbard said.

Swift agreed.

“Especially for COVID that antigen testing is not perfect but if you did a rapid test that morning of, it could tell you if you’re positive and don’t know it,” she said.

Wearing masks when indoors is also encouraged if the group is largely unvaccinated.

“With wearing masks if you’re going to be indoors, I know of course, when you’re eating that’s not really that plausible,” Forbes Hubbard said.

If the masks are a no-go, Swift had a solution.

“If you’re gathering make sure you’re with other vaccinated people, increasing airflow is certainly a benefit,” she said.

With the warmer weather this Christmas, increased airflow may be easier to achieve as Forbes Hubbard explained.

“You can eat out on the deck or you know, under the carport, whatever, to get a little spacing. Otherwise, opening windows and getting some good ventilation in is really, I mean, that’s really important if you’re inside and you can open some windows that’s great. And again, staying home if you’re sick,” she said.

But it’s not all negative news, Swift added.

“You can have a holiday but let’s try to do it safely,” she said.

Both urged those who are vaccinated to get their booster dose as omicron variant cases continue to spread worldwide. For those who remain unvaccinated, they recommend getting the shot to avoid potentially being hospitalized a few weeks after Christmas.