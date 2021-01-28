PPP 2.0 an important lifeline for some local businesses

Customers are few and far between at Taste Budz in Johnson City since COVID hit, while catering — 80 percent of revenue — is nonexistent. Owners Elmer and Lorraine Washington are seeking a forgivable Paycheck Protection loan.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elmer and Lorraine Washington were rolling through another year of booked catering events and steady lunch crowds as warmer spring days beckoned last year.

Then the week of March 16 arrived and everything changed for the owners of Taste Budz, whose catering operations provide the bulk of revenue, supplemented by a tiny kitchen with outdoor seating.

Elmer Washington inside Taste Budz

“Even though we have outdoor dining, it totally cancelled every catering job we had,” Elmer Washington said Wednesday inside Taste Budz cramped kitchen/serving line. “We were booked from January to December.”

Catering comprises more than 80 percent of Taste Budz revenue, and the Washingtons had to lay off their part-time staff after COVID hit.

They missed out on the first round of federal Paycheck Protection Program loans — “we needed it,” Washington said — but they’ve been contacted by their bank about the new round of funding.

Fifteen minutes north in Gray, Executive Director Andy Marquart has had to make similar tough decisions at Hands On Discovery Center. The popular childrens museum went from 60 to zero the same week Taste Budz business tanked.

Since then, operational revenue has run far below the norm. In fact, in the July-September quarter the museum’s revenue from regular visitors, parties and all things non-donor related was off 85 percent.

Hands On did receive a first-round PPP loan, along with an emergency loan from the feds. The community has also kept donations, which are used to add new programming and enhance existing assets, at a decent level.

“If the support either through the community or payroll protection or EIDL stuff wasn’t available, then we wouldn’t be at a point where we’d be able to operate at all right now,” Marquart said.

Running on fumes, needing a boost

Scenes like this one vanished from Hands On Discovery Center 10 months ago. It’s still unclear when they’ll return.

Hands On’s part-time employees were sent home in the spring, but its seven full-timers have stayed on the job. They’ve also adapted to an all-hands-on-deck approach, Marquart said.

But with a return to a “new normal” clearly a number of months away at a minimum, the second round of PPP is going to be important to Hands On.

That’s the case for many small and mid-sized businesses in the region, Bank of Tennessee President Will Barrett said — making the second PPP opportunity a real lifeline.

Barrett said the government learned a lot in the first phase, both about efficient rollout and about how targeting more vulnerable businesses would be important the second time around.

This round caps eligible businesses’ size to 300 employees and requires a business to prove it had at least one quarter this year when revenues were down from the previous year by at least 25 percent.

“That’s really directing these loans to the smaller businesses that need those dollars and what’s happened is that the average loan amount is very different and much less this go around then it was the last time,” Barrett said.

Most eligible businesses can get a loan equal to two-and-a-half months of payroll. Some of the economy’s hardest-hit sectors qualify for three-and-a-half months.

Barrett said the new limitations make sense, though he added that even businesses and other employers who have turned out to have relatively good years and got a PPP loan still face an uncertain first half of 2021 — at the least.

“While some businesses are down maybe 10, 15 percent there are some down 50 percent, 75 percent, and this is really a lifeline and a preserver to get them to the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

The Washingtons certainly hope that will be the case for Taste Budz, which has been in business for about 20 years and had built a very strong catering model.

Walk up business is slow at Taste Budz. Catering accounted for about 80 percent of revenues and is non-existent since COVID arrived.

Elmer Washington said their bank contacted them Wednesday to say work was commencing on an application.

“We’re just trying to survive until things get better,” he said. “We’re hopeful that we will get one this time. At least we are getting in line to get one.”

And while 10 weeks of pay for two people may not seem like a princely sum, Washington doesn’t see it as a glass half empty.

“That would mean a lot,” he said. “That would mean the world to us.”

At the museum, Marquart is thinking about a future that really won’t be the same for museums. Some smaller ones have shuttered for good, but Hands On has been able to avoid even dipping into its reserves — yet.

“We have the bare minimum staff necessary to run the facility and keep doing what we do in the current environment,” he said.

“We’ve limited our capacity to keep it safe and functional.”

Donations are being reserved for enhancing programming, just like they always have been. And Marquart expects that programming to look different in 2022 than it ever has before.

Early in the pandemic Hands On’s leadership was anticipating up to two years to fully recover. Now that’s expected to be a longer horizon.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in our industry that thinks, ‘oh yeah, once COVID is gone we can go back to the way it was in 2019,'” Marquart said.

“We know that there’s other needs out there now that we can fill, what is virtual learning like, what does outreach look like when you’re going out on site instead of drawing people in.

“We’ve always had an outreach program but now we have to become … a museum without walls and boundaries, partnering with other organizations to deliver science education versus waiting for people to show up at the front door.”

For now, though, it’s survival mode as much as it is planning mode.

Bank of Tennessee’s Barrett said that’s why the second infusion of capital — small as it may be in the scheme of things — is so important.

“The ones that depend on retail traffic, that depend on foot traffic to come in … we’re still in this COVID normal and they’re still hurting,” Barrett said.

He believes the Small Business Administration understands that.

“They know how they’re hurting, what the fix is, and with vaccines hitting there’s potentially a light at the end of the tunnel.”