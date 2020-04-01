Power companies adapt to COVID-19 pandemic, assure customers the lights will stay on

TENNESSEE (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Labor last week reported almost 40,000 unemployment claims had been filed in the state. With non-essential businesses forced to temporarily close due to Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order, some might wonder how they are going to keep the lights on.

“We’re trying to be sensitive and compassionate. We know a lot of people lost their jobs or are laid off right now, so we have discontinued cut-offs for, well, it’s really a wait-and-see, we’re looking at, you know, at least a month, maybe longer, but we want to try to set customers up with payments because we can’t relieve them of their bills, but we can try to set something up to make it easier on them to get through this time,” said Elizabethton Electric Department General Manager Rob Toney.

In Greeneville, electric bills are being rounded up to the next dollar to help fund the local food bank to assist those in need. Bill Carroll, CEO of Greeneville Light and Power System said that the most a customer would pay is a total of 99 cents.

“One-on-one counseling works really well, we have some agencies here in town that can offer assistance, our local food bank is beneficiary of a round-up program that we have just installed on customers bills where the bills round up to the nearest dollar, and that money goes to the food bank just for these purposes,” Carroll said told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais. “So far folks have been very receptive of that, it is going to help a lot of people here especially during these times and our customer service reps are real good at pointing people in the right direction to get them some assistance working out long-term payment arrangements with folks as well.”

Tennessee Valley Authority spokesperson Jim Hopson said that the TVA offers electricity to 10 million people across seven states as the nation’s largest public power provider.

“TVA and other utilities have been preparing for an outbreak similar to COVID-19 for quite some time, obviously this is a very serious and unique type of event that is affecting all of us, so we have two different responsibilities to serve everyone in the valley, the first is to ensure that your power stays on. It stays on, it is reliable because that is so important to ensure the safety of everyone’s family. Our families live in the valley as well, so we feel this very intently and very personally about that mission,” Hopson said. “The second mission the TVA has is for economic development and part of that is to ensure the economic opportunities remain in the valley to the limit possible. We have already created regulatory flexibility with all of our local power companies to provide them the capability to set their own processes, their own policies, to help them mitigate the challenges that this situation may have to their own customers.”

Almost all public offices have been closed to the public due to COVID-19. GL&PS has closed its offices to customers but has implemented a drive-thru window for those customers who cannot pay their bills over the phone or online.

“We’re working with folks individually, that’s been our practice for years, you know, what works for one may not work for another and vice versa, so we work with folks on an individual basis to come up with the best solution for them, and to be sure we give every chance we can to keep their service continued,” Carroll told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

Mountain Electric Cooperative serves the Roan Mountain area as well as Johnson County and released this statement:

“MEC is helping members who have suffered a loss of income and cannot make their bill payments due to the COVID-19 outbreak. These members should contact their local MEC office to explain their situation. Assistance is considered on a case-by-case basis and consists of special arrangements that may include waiving late fees and extending disconnection dates. This assistance will apply primarily to residential customers and small businesses that can show a loss of income and inability to make bill payments. This assistance will remain in effect until further notice. We will continue to evaluate this policy and timeframe as the situation develops.” Mountain Electric Cooperative

BrightRidge also announced it closed its walk-in customer service lobby and urged all customers to use its online and phone-based customer service options or drive-through lanes at its Boones Creek Road offices. Those drive-through and customer service call center hours were extended to 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. weekdays.

Appalachian Power offered this statement:

“Because we know that many people are facing unusual financial hardships, we have temporarily suspended all service disconnections for non-payment. We urge you to try to keep your account current. If you are having trouble paying your bill, you should contact us on 1-800-956-4237, through your AppalachianPower.com account, or through Facebook or Twitter to discuss payment options.” Appalachian Power

The common thread that all utility providers want their customers to know is that there are options available.

“Reliable power will continue throughout any of these situations that we’re currently dealing with,” Hopson said.

