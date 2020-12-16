Pound, Va. issued health violation notice after residents ignore COVID-19 guidelines at Christmas parade

POUND, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Pound, Virginia was issued a violation of Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order after residents did not follow COVID-19 guidance at the town’s Christmas parade.

According to Brad Stallard, Environmental Health Manager for the LENOWISCO Health District, the notice was issued after the town’s parade on December 6.

The notice says the Wise County/City of Norton Health Department received a complaint the day after that health guidelines were not followed.

Stallard said health district staff members saw photos on social media of groups who appear to not be of the same household mingling without masks and not social distancing.

As part of the notice, the health district is advising the town to not hold similar events in the future. If they are held, they must “strictly adhere to the included guidelines in place at the time.”

Stallard said there will be no immediate repercussions against the town in this instance, even though the governor’s orders allow the potential for misdemeanor charges to be issued.

Stallard described the incident as an “educational error” and hopes Pound will either avoid such events or closely follow COVID-19 guidelines.

You can read the full violation notice below: