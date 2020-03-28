Possible COVID-19 case being investigated in Johnson County, Tenn.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office took to social media Saturday morning to inform the public of a possible case of COVID-19 being investigated by health officials in the county.

In a Facebook post, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office wrote Saturday that the Department of Health had informed local officials that a potential case is being investigated.

The post said that health officials plan to release further information later Saturday afternoon.

The post added that if anyone has questions or concerns, they should call 423-979-4689.

