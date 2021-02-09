Positively encouraging: Northeast Tennessee COVID test positivity percentage drops for fifth straight week

COVID test positivity rates in Northeast Tennessee have moved lower each of the past five weeks.

Rate of 10.2 percent is half the average of December’s

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Barely 10 percent of Northeast Tennesseans who got tested for COVID-19 in the week of Feb. 1-7 were positive for the virus — one of the lower rates in the state.’

The rate, which is an important factor in determining the actual versus reported spread of COVID, has dropped for five straight weeks.

It ranged between 19.1 percent and 22.3 percent throughout December then hit all-time highs as testing plummeted during the holiday season.

It was 27.1 percent the week ending Jan. 3 — when rates were dropping on paper but testing was very low — and 25.8 percent the week ending Jan. 10.

Those high rates make it likely the actual number of people with COVID in the community in late December and early January was higher than the numbers showed.

The 14-day average of new daily confirmed cases began dropping sharply Dec. 21.

The positivity rate fell by more than 50 percent over two weeks from Jan. 10-24 and has declined more slowly the past two weeks.

As of Tuesday, Unicoi, Washington and Johnson counties all have seven-day positivity rates that are among the state’s 12 lowest out of 95 counties.

The official rate of community spread based on a 14-day rolling average has declined nearly every day since Dec. 20. It was at its lowest level since Oct. 14 on Tuesday — 132, which equates to an average of 26 new daily cases per 100,000 population.

That rate is less than a quarter what it was at Christmas.