Breaking News
TDH: 13,502 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

Plans to honor Science Hill class of 2020 announced

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
SCIENCE HILL IB_377419

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools has announced plans to honor Science Hill’s class of 2020.

The Johnson City Board of Education approved the school’s plans Monday evening.

The plans include honoring graduates with a senior recognition video and holding a traditional ceremony in June or July. School administrators plan to hold a ceremony June 19-20 inside Freedom Hall Civic Center or Kermit Tipton Stadium. If the ceremony cannot take place on that date, the school will host a ceremony on July 24-25, pending approval by local and state officials.

The school could host as many as six ceremonies if necessary according to Principal Todd Barnett. The ceremonies will be live-streamed.

The senior recognition video will include photos of graduates and speeches from district and school administrators. The video will be streamed on Saturday, May 30 at 10 a.m.on Johnson City Schools website, social media channels, and JCTV (channel 192 on Charter and channel 17 on Comcast). The video will also be made available to students and their families as a keepsake.

The school system says while it hopes to have a traditional graduation ceremony, the ceremonies could be eliminated due to health restrictions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss