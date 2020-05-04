Plans to honor Science Hill class of 2020 announced

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools has announced plans to honor Science Hill’s class of 2020.

The Johnson City Board of Education approved the school’s plans Monday evening.

The plans include honoring graduates with a senior recognition video and holding a traditional ceremony in June or July. School administrators plan to hold a ceremony June 19-20 inside Freedom Hall Civic Center or Kermit Tipton Stadium. If the ceremony cannot take place on that date, the school will host a ceremony on July 24-25, pending approval by local and state officials.

The school could host as many as six ceremonies if necessary according to Principal Todd Barnett. The ceremonies will be live-streamed.

The senior recognition video will include photos of graduates and speeches from district and school administrators. The video will be streamed on Saturday, May 30 at 10 a.m.on Johnson City Schools website, social media channels, and JCTV (channel 192 on Charter and channel 17 on Comcast). The video will also be made available to students and their families as a keepsake.

The school system says while it hopes to have a traditional graduation ceremony, the ceremonies could be eliminated due to health restrictions.