Planned supply boost for vulnerable areas yet to materialize in Southwest VA as region loses ground in percent vaccinated

Southwest Virginia had vaccinated a significantly higher percentage of residents in mid-February than the state as a whole, but that trend reversed and the region now lags the state.

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The COVID vaccination rate in Southwest Virginia outpaced the state’s numbers through the first two months of the year — but that trend reversed and a public health official said state plans to allocate more vaccine to places with more elderly and otherwise vulnerable people haven’t yet materialized.

Much has been made of vaccine hesitancy levels in rural and conservative areas. But Mount Rogers Health District Director Dr. Karen Shelton said so far, the region hasn’t had enough supply to find out whether that will be much of an issue here.

“We’re giving our vaccine every week, what we’re given,” Shelton said. She’s also interim director over the Cumberland Plateau and Lenowisco districts and said the health departments are operating 16 different community sites.

“We were able to originally ask for all the vaccine that we could give, and we could give a lot of vaccine,” Shelton said of the early phases of vaccine efforts. “We jumped out early with our percentages and were able to meet the needs of our community.”

Indeed, on Valentine’s Day two months ago, the eight-county region tracked by News Channel 11 had seen 15.2 percent of its people receive a first dose of vaccine. Virginia as a whole was at 11.8 percent.

Shelton said that allowed the region to become one of the first in the state to get teachers vaccinated, for instance.

“But at the end of January as the ability of others within the state rose to give vaccine and the demand of people to give the vaccine outstripped the supply because the supply did not rise as quickly as was anticipated, they really cut our supply in the Southwest as far as the numbers of vaccines we were given,” Shelton said.

Efficient vaccine throughput and plenty of supply helped Southwest Virginia jump ahead of the state through mid-February.

Supply constraints — despite planned reallocation to account for social vulnerability — have left the region trailing the state in doses administered.

So much so that by Wednesday, that significant advantage from two months ago had become a gap in the other direction – with 37.5 percent of Virginians now having had at least one dose to just 32.8 percent of Southwest Virginians.

That lag has occurred despite a stated aim of getting a disproportionate amount of vaccine to communities with high risks according to the “social vulnerability index.” Many of those risks, including a higher percentage of elderly, higher poverty rates and more people with chronic health conditions, are prevalent in Southwest Virginia.

“We were relegated to percentage of the population at that time,” Shelton said.

“We were told that there would be increased vaccine allocated to … communities who had more elderly or more vulnerable but quite honestly those strategies are still being discussed and planned and here we are several months later.

“And so we have had relatively fewer vaccines coming into our community than in some areas of the state.”

Grateful for what they do have and planning for next steps

Shelton said she’s thankful for the amount of vaccine that’s come into the region and gone straight into arms. The federal partnership with pharmacies that boosts the amount of vaccine coming into communities beyond that provided through the Virginia Department of Health has been a plus.

“We have relied on that strategy that the state has used to provide us with these federal partnerships to increase our vaccine supply,” she said, adding that the extra supply allowed the region to work through the “1B” phase — including people with medical conditions and those in high-risk occupations — faster than would have happened with just the weekly state supply.

Shelton did acknowledge vaccine hesitancy is one of the numerous challenges public health and other partners will confront as the work to vaccinate as many people as possible in a region that’s experienced a higher proportion of deaths and hospitalizations than Virginia as a whole.

“We are actually kind of in this next phase of having met this biggest demand of people kind of beating down our door to get the vaccine,” Shelton said. “How do we turn now and address our community as far as who may be hesitant, what are the fears what are the questions or concerns.”

She said she understands people’s hesitancy about a vaccine that lacks a long track record, and hopes people in that camp will take the time to talk to their health care providers and listen to what they say.

“We know for generally healthy people that this is a very safe and effective vaccine, and for those with medical conditions who are high risk of the devastating effects of COVID we also know that this is a safe and effective vaccine for most of them.”

Just as challenging in Shelton’s view are challenges related to income, geographic isolation and other factors.

“We do have to look and see where the pockets in our community that have not been educated (about), touched, accessed, given opportunity for vaccine. What about the walkups, what about not just having to schedule appointments but being able to go to a place and get a vaccine?”

She said the department is hiring summer interns with an eye toward broadening its strategy beyond the fixed “points of distribution” and appointment-only approach. Mobile units will very likely be part of that effort, she said — with walk up accessibility a likely option.

For now, though, waiting on a significant supply boost is part of the weekly routine.

“It’s been a slow incremental increase and we’ve had more partners that we’ve been able to give it to, but we are trying to meet the demand and trying to plan for more demand.”