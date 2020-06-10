Pigeon Forge Fourth of July fireworks to continue, free concert postponed

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Independence Day fireworks display in Pigeon Forge will go ahead as scheduled but organizers have rescheduled a free concert.
The annual fireworks display will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. The free Patriot Festival concert, headlined by country superstar Clint Black, has been scheduled for July 3, 2021.
The 20-minute fireworks display will be simulcast on WIVK-FM 107.7 FM radio in Knoxville. “Drive-in” viewing is recommended to minimize gathering of large crowds. Viewers are encouraged to exercise safe social-distancing measures.
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
