Physician trapped in COVID-19 quarantine calls on U.S. Rep. Roe to run for re-election ‘for the good of the country’

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities physician who was trapped in a coronavirus outbreak in Japan is calling on Congressman Phil Roe to reverse course and run for re-election.

Congressman Roe announced he planned to retire after six terms representing Tennessee’s first district.

But Dr. Arnold Hopland says Northeast Tennessee and the nation need Roe to stay in Washington until the COVID-19 crisis is over.

“He is capable of taking action that can’t be taken by a newcomer,” said the Elizabethton physician who was stuck for a month on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and in a Japanese military quarantine. “I urge him to consider it for the good of the country.”

Hopland, a Republican who once ran for Congress himself, said Roe has the experience and seniority needed in Washington in addition to the fact he’s a physician.

“Phil Roe has a unique skill set, contacts, and experience and also seniority which cannot be matched by a freshman congressman – especially in a minority party should it be that,” Dr. Hopland said. “My call here today is for Phil to stay for at least part of the term until this national emergency is under control.”

We’ve reached out to Congressman Roe for comment but so far haven’t heard back.