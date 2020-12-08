Petworks in Kingsport closes indefinitely due to COVID-19

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local animal shelter has announced it will be closed until further notice.

According to a post from Petworks, the shelter hopes to reopen as soon as possible.

No other information regarding the closure was released.

