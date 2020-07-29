Person with COVID-19 dies at Church Hill Health Care; administration awaiting death certificate

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A person with COVID-19 has died at the Church Hill Health Care and Rehab center, according to the facility’s administration.

Administrator Gina Harris at CHHC told News Channel 11 Wednesday that a death occurred at the facility, but a death certificate from the medical director is still pending.

Harris said that COVID-19 was a secondary diagnosis.

It is not clear at this time if the death refers to a resident or staff member.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Northeast Regional Health Office for more information.

On Tuesday, CHHC reported 19 residents and 13 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

This is a developing story with more details expected soon. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.