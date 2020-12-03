Pence to visit Tennessee, talk virus vaccines

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. Battleground Florida was again a central focus of the presidential campaign Saturday as President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and former President Barack Obama all had high-profile events in the state. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Memphis to discuss the development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the vice president’s office, Pence will participate in a Thursday afternoon roundtable discussion, which will include Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

Memphis is home to shipping giant FedEx, which is helping in the national vaccine distribution.

Tennessee health officials say the state is expecting to receive 56,550 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in its first allocation in mid-December.