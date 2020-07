GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to a Facebook post from Peggy Ann Bakery, the bakery will close both its Greeneville and Johnson City locations.

This follows a positive novel coronavirus test a Greeneville employee received last night, according to the post.

The bakery said it will be in contact with the Tennessee Department of Health and Agriculture to move forward.

