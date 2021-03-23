Pediatricians on vaccinating teens: ‘It’s been studied, it is safe’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple counties across Tennessee have done away with COVID-19 vaccine phasing and are vaccinating anyone over the age of 16.

In Northeast Tennessee, Ballad Health, as well as Sullivan and Greene counties are vaccinating those groups.

“Message for parents are this is safe. The second message is not a time to let up on our safety measures. The light is at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not there yet,” Director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Departments Dr. Stephen May said.

Pediatricians advocate for parents to be open with their teenage kids and to involve them in the decision-making process when it comes to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s been studied, it is safe. We’ve been vaccinating our most vulnerable and have not had any significant bad reactions to the vaccine. So it stands to reason that healthy 16 and 17 year olds are going to do fine with the vaccine. And it is the key to ending our quarantining and our self imposed isolation for this entire pandemic so if you’re available for the vaccine. And if your teenager is available for the vaccine please by all means get the vaccine,” Dr. Rebecca Powers of Village Pediatrics and Breastfeeding Medicine in Elizabethton said.

Powers said the vaccine has been tested on a myriad of different people with no major issues reported, so it stands to reason that it would be safe for teenagers.

“There aren’t any contraindications right now we’ve been giving the vaccines to pregnant women now for about a month. And we’ve been given the vaccine to breastfeeding women, the entire time we’ve had the vaccine since about December, and I don’t, I don’t think that it’s logical or reasonable to think that a healthy 16 or 17-year-old is going to have a problem with this vaccine,” she said.

She added that she is “thrilled” to hear that 16 and 17 year olds will be able to get vaccinated.

“I have a 17-year-old myself and I’m very excited about her getting vaccinated maybe more so than she is excited about being vaccinated, but it is great news and last week, Moderna, who is the other major supplier of vaccine started its clinical trials for children from ages 12 to 15. So, hopefully in the very near future, we’re going to be able to even vaccinate even younger kids,” Powers added.

Reaching herd immunity is the goal, she said.

“Herd immunity simply means that enough of the population is not susceptible to an illness that the illness can no longer survive in that community or in that population of people. And so the goal is 75 to 85% of the population being vaccinated. And if we vaccinate all the adults in this country and don’t vaccinate the children, we’re never going to hit that herd immunity. So it’s important to, if we want to eradicate the disease it’s important to get the children vaccinated,” she explained.

As a mother as well as a pediatrician, Powers explained that it is important to understand that vaccinating your children against any disease is important for the community, as well as your children.

She said parents should ask the right questions.

“I think if they’re concerned about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. They should have a conversation with their healthcare providers, you know I can approach this from the conversation that I have with my own kids and kids definitely felt the strain of this pandemic, and I think in a lot of respects our children have borne the brunt of having to sacrifice a lot in order to protect their grandparents. And so I think they’re ready to get back to things being somewhat normal they’re ready to go back to school, they’re ready to hang out with their friends, they’re ready to go to movies they’re ready to go to the mall, they’re ready to go sit in restaurants and they’re ready to not have to worry about wearing the masks anymore. And, and I think that, you know, if you’re trying to sell your teenager on getting the vaccine, you need to point those things out to them, COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere, it’s going to be part of our world. You know anybody who thinks it’s magically going to disappear is not it’s not basing that opinion on science. And, and so the only way we’re going to be able to combat it is by becoming vaccinated and making ourselves immune to the illness,” she said.

Vaccinating kids is nothing new, Powers said, and vaccinating kids against COVID-19 isn’t either.

“I think that you have to look at the fact that they are vaccinating unhealthy teenagers first, and nobody is having severe reactions to the vaccine. So please don’t hesitate to have your healthy teenager vaccinated,” she said. “I hope that they’re not fearful of this vaccine and I hope that that, that if they are a little unsure or a little fearful that it doesn’t stop them from going ahead and getting the vaccine because we really do have to hit those target numbers in our communities, in order for our children to feel good about our children going back to school, to feel good about going to church, to feel good about going to the movies, which I think we all desperately need to be able to do in the near future.”

When it comes to vaccinating teenagers, Dr. Will Dodd, Assistant Professor with the Department of Pediatrics at ETSU said it is important that parents are inclusive with decision-making.

VACCINATING TEENS: Dr. Will Dodd, Assistant Professor with the Department of Pediatrics at ETSU explains that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for teens @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/xhdEHzJ2pP — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) March 24, 2021

“Vaccination is always a complex decision because a lot of times we vaccinate ourselves to protect not only ourselves but also other people, teenagers and adolescents may be at lower risk compared to an elderly person or a person with the comorbid conditions such as chronic lung disease or heart disease, but they can still have severe illness, they can still have illness that puts them in the hospital, they can have immune responses. They could potentially hospitalize them and they can also spread illness, their relatives. So I think while it is a personal decision, it’s also a really important thing we can do to protect our families and those that we love and come into contact with, as well as our community, think we’re starting to see some data come out among the adults who have been vaccinated. In the past three months, showing that they’re less likely to spread the disease and I would anticipate that that trend would continue among the adolescents who are able to get the vaccine. I think the best way to get back to normal is by building this community resistance. An important part of that is getting vaccines in the arms and getting everybody who’s able to safely get a vaccine, vaccinated,” he explained.

Medical experts have indicated that younger people tend to have more severe effects after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“16 and 17-year-olds, physiologically are very similar to adults. So you would expect them to react, similarly to the vaccine as adult patients,” Dr. Dodd explained.

“I would urge people to consider a couple, a couple of different perspectives about the vaccine. I see a lot of patients who live with elderly family members who may be at high risk of COVID, who may or may not be able to get the vaccine. So I think it’s really important for our community. We have this community resistance to maybe help protect those patients. I think it’s also important to involve teenagers in decisions about their own health and have these discussions with them so they can reach medical decisions with their family because it’s not like a switch flips when they turn 18 and they’re suddenly able to make good decisions, it’s really important to talk through these things, and develop consensus,” he added.

Health experts in Northeast Tennessee told News Channel 11 that the studies are showing glimmers of hope for a semblance of normalcy in the foreseeable future if vaccination continues to expand and the population adheres to safety protocols.

Follow News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais for updates on Facebook and Twitter.