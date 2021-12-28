Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — While Ballad Health says it has no pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, state numbers reveal a different trend.

Data released yesterday show an increasing number of children being hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tennessee.

On Nov. 25, only five children in the state were hospitalized with the virus.

As of yesterday, that number was up to 27 children statewide.

Eight of those children were in pediatric intensive care units.

Health officials continue to say healthy children are at a lower risk for COVID-19 complications and the vaccine is the best way to protect children aged five and up from serious illness.