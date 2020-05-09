Peace of mind or privacy: Local first responders discuss receiving COVID-19 patient names, addresses

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to a report from The Associated Press, a state agreement allows for the names and addresses of those who test positive for the novel coronavirus to be released to first responders, law enforcement, and paramedics.

SEE ALSO: Tennessee providing COVID-19 patient info to first responders

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel spoke to the Washington County 911 director, Greg Matherly, who said that the list will be updated daily, with names regenerating every 30 days after testing positive.

According to Matherly, this list will warn first responders if they are to respond to a residence that houses people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“If that’s where they were quarantined at, that particular address and the person we actually dealt with is who we would notify the responders of,” Matherly said. “If you did call 911 and you needed medical or police assistance to a particular address and they look at that address, it would show it was a quarantined address.”

This new feature will allow those responders who continue to work the front lines a greater sense of health safety.

“This is just an added resource for us to make sure we were doing the right thing as well and letting the responders know before they went out there if it was a quarantined address or not,” Matherly said.

Matherly noted that even before this feature was released for first responders, those who called in emergencies usually warned if they were residing in quarantine due to possible exposure or positive test results.

The Washington County and Johnson City EMS Chief, Dan Wheeley, said that having the opportunity to know whether or not they’re responding to a scene of an active novel coronavirus case has the potential to save personal protective equipment.

“We don’t want to dress out in full PPE or use N95 masks if we don’t need to,” Wheeley said. “It’s wasteful of the limited resources. So, by screening questions or by alerts from the state health department, we know how to dress out and protect the patient before we get to the call.”

SEE ALSO: Health care workers call supply shortage ‘a crisis’

In addition to avoid wasting PPE, the new resource also acts as a time saver for those workers who are already working against the clock.

“If we have no idea, then we’re having to be much more cautious as we approach like having to stand at the door and ask some questions as we get close to the patient,” Wheeley said. “If the patient says, ‘Oh yeah, by the way, I’ve tested positive,’ then we have to back out, everybody has to put on their PPE, and then we have to start all over.”

Above all, however, the ability for first responders to have access to positive novel coronavirus test results gives them a sense of ease while they continue to work the front lines and ensures the unit stays well staffed.

“When it first started, there was a lot of anxiety with first responders.” Wheeley said. “We go rushing into a house and somebody says, ‘You know, I’ve had a fever for three days and coughing, and I’ve been tested.’ Then we’re exposed, and we have to test and isolate our staff, which reduces our staffing.”

News Channel 11 reached out to Tennessee’s American Civil Liberty Union, who was unavailable for an interview, but released the following statement regarding the releasing of patients’ names and addresses to first responders.

Protecting the health of first responders is certainly an important priority. However, as public health experts have noted, disclosing names and addresses of positive cases does not protect first responders, as many people have not been tested and many people who do carry the virus are asymptomatic. First responders should always be taking precautions when entering any home and the state should ensure that they have the necessary protective gear to do so. Disclosing the personal information of individuals who will never have contact with law enforcement raises fundamental concerns about privacy without yielding a significant public health benefit. It is incumbent that any government policy implemented during the pandemic be grounded in science and public health and be no more intrusive on civil liberties than absolutely necessary.” Hedy Weinberg

ACLU of Tennessee executive director

Local first responders, however, feel otherwise.

“We felt like having that information, being able to tell the staff, ‘You’re going to know on confirmed cases; you’re going to know ahead of time so you can be prepared for that,’ really was important to us to help the peace of mind of the responders,” Wheeley said. “I asked the local health department about it and, of course, had to go up through the state and some emails and talking to Dr. Kirschke during conference calls and things.

“I made it very clear it was something I felt was important for our responders. I also relayed that through our state EMS office that we felt like it was something important for the reposonders and the public in general.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights, this new resource available to first responders does not violate HIPAA laws.