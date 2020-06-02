PDGA championship in Johnson City postponed to 2021

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Pro Disc Golf Association’s world championship that was set to take place in Johnson City this August has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PDGA Pro Masters Disc Golf World Championship will instead take place in 2021. It will still be held in Johnson City.

The event attracts people from around the world, including many from Europe and Asia. Officials cited international travel restrictions as one factor that led to postponing the championship.

New dates for next year’s championship will be released at a later time.

The championship was supposed to take place August 22 – 29.

