Paw Patrol LIVE! cancels June performance at Freedom Hall due to pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Children and parents hoping to see Chase and Marshall in action will have to get a refund as the pandemic has caused the Paw Patrol LIVE! show at Freedom Hall to be canceled.

According to a release from VStar Entertainment Group, the Paw Patrol LIVE! “RACE TO THE RESCUE” performance scheduled for June 7 and 8 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

If you purchased tickets online or through the Etix Call Center with a credit or debit card, the funds will be automatically refunded starting February 15. You can expect refunds within 20 business days after that date.

The release says if anyone’s card account has changed in a way that would prevent you from receiving a refund, call 423-461-4884 before February 15.

If you bought your Paw Patrol LIVE! tickets at the box office, you can also get your refund by calling 423-461-4884.