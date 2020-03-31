PAW Patrol Live! at Freedom Hall rescheduled for August

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The PAW Patrol Live! performances originally scheduled for April at Freedom Hall have been rescheduled for August.

The shows will now take place on Tuesday, August 25 and Wednesday, August 26 at 6 p.m.

Tickets for original April dates can be used for the rescheduled performances.

For ticket holders who can’t make the rescheduled dates, refunds are available at the original point of purchase through 4 p.m. April 10. Those who bought tickets through Freedom Hall can call the box office at 423-461-4884 while those who purchased tickets online can contact ETIX at 800-514-3849.

Tickets are available for purchase at Freedom Hall’s website.

Johnson City officials say the performances were originally booked as PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure.” When they were rescheduled, they were rebooked as PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue.”