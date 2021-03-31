‘Part of the team’: Large healthcare provider SoFHA vaccinates more than 3,000 in March

State of Franklin Healthcare Associates’ drive-through COVID vaccine clinic operates in Johnson City, Tenn. March 30. It has administered more than 3,200 vaccine doses.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Cars snaked through a drive-through vaccination site at State of Franklin Healthcare Associates (SoFHA) Monday — part of a clinic that’s put more than 3,200 shots in arms since March 3.

SoFHA and other independent physician/practitioner groups have begun playing a more important role as vaccine supply increases and the rollout broadens to all people over 16 years of age.

Dr. David Moulton, SoFHA’s Medical Director of Quality and co-chair of its COVID executive committee, said with about 50,000 patients in the 16-64 age group SoFHA brings a lot to the table.

“We’re in support of our health department and also Ballad’s efforts for vaccination and the more people you bring on line that the patients trust we feel like that the higher our vaccination rates will be,” Moulton said.

SoFHA got its first allotment of vaccine March 3. It had administered 3,250 of the 3,280 first doses it’s received from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) after Monday’s clinic.

The initial second dose is due to be administered Friday.

Moulton said SoFHA’s efforts are collaborative — first and foremost with TDH and Dr. David Kirschke, the director of the Northeast Regional Health Office.

While people who aren’t SoFHA patients are eligible and being vaccinated, logistically the group’s huge pool of patients is easier to process.

“We’ve been given the go ahead to vaccinate our large population and focus on those that are already registered so that the workload is much less and we can get shots in arms,” Moulton said.

He said they gained valuable experience operating a drive-through flu vaccine clinic last year under the leadership of COO Dan Bragg.

“We know how to do it smoothly,” Moulton said.

The patient wait of 15 or 30 minutes is the main chokepoint on SoFHA’s small campus.

The record-keeping is labor-intensive, including daily registration of all vaccines administered.

“Every vaccine shift we do requires 13 people to run this thing.”

The weekday clinics have relied on quite a few volunteers from the community, including retired nurses, practitioners and others.

“That has really helped us, because we have two missions,” Moulton said. “We’re running a vaccine distribution but we’re also running clinic, and so the stress on the clinic could be high if we didn’t have the volunteers.”

‘Not close’ to herd immunity

Moulton said he supports the figure of 70 to 80 percent of the population vaccinated to reach herd immunity and the possibility of a safe return to fewer restrictions.

“I think nationwide we’re gaining that … in the above 65 year olds. But then you have to look at the mass of people in the 16 to 64 year old and right now we’re at about 37 percent nationwide having one shot.

“That population 16 to 64 is a very large population so we’re not close to getting to herd immunity.”

As for the level of vaccine hesitancy or willing uptake in the under 64 group, Moulton said much remains to be learned.

“We will know over the next month how the uptake is, but we’re not there yet – we’re just approaching that opening it up to 18 to 64 for healthy individuals, so we really can’t tell you.”

Moulton calls the MRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) a “brilliant development.” He said those in science who take time to learn and understand will be first in line to get it.

“We need more education in this age group so everybody understands how safe they are and how effective they are. We’ve never had a vaccine that approaches 95 percent effectiveness.”

For those who are young and health and wondering why they should go to the trouble of taking time out of a day – or two – Moulton said this.

“It affects their family. It affects their friends. It affects the others in church with them of all age groups.”

He noted that 5 percent of vaccinated seniors won’t be protected despite the very high effectiveness rate.

“We have patients who have been vaccinated who we diagnosis with COVID because they’re in that 5 percent zone. It’s not just you, it’s your family, it’s those that go to church with you that you have to think about.”

SoFHA’s leaders are committed to be part of what Moulton called the vaccination distribution team.

“As long as there’s supply from the state and we pace ourselves, then we see this going on until we can accomplish our goals.”